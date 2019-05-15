×
Zaniolo set for Roma stay as new contract beckons

Omnisport
NEWS
News
54   //    15 May 2019, 01:16 IST
Nicolo Zaniolo - cropped
Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo

Talented teenager Nicolo Zaniolo plans to remain at Roma for the foreseeable future and could soon sign a new contract.

Confirmation of the sought-after midfielder's intention to stay at Stadio Olimpico will come as a relief to Roma on the day they announced Daniele De Rossi's impending departure.

Zaniolo, 19, joined as part of the swap deal that sent Radja Nainggolan to Inter last June and has impressed greatly across his 35 appearances in all competitions.

Tottenham and Bayern Munich are among the European heavyweights to have been linked with the Italy international and it appears their reported interested will go unrequited.

"I still have four years left on my contract and I'm happy here. I see my future at Roma," Zaniolo told Sky Sport Italia.

"My agent will talk to the club at the end of the season.

"It's always pleasing to have interest from great teams, but I'm focused on Roma and the last two league games.

"I'm positive about the [contract] renewal and I'm happy to stay."

Roma will need Zaniolo to continue his eye-catching development next term as they seek to compensate for the loss of captain De Rossi.

The homegrown fan favourite has not been offered a new deal and will leave behind many admirers at the end of the season.

"I thank him for welcoming to Rome and treating me like a son," Zaniolo said.

"I remember that even before I arrived he wrote to me saying, 'Welcome to your new family, I'm the old man of the house, you're one of us'.

"I can't hide the fact that I shed some tears today because Daniele has shown how important he is for the club and for the team. He is an absurd player, a leader on and off the pitch."

