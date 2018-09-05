BREAKING NEWS: Woods among Ryder Cup captain's picks

Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
05 Sep 2018
Tiger Woods - cropped
Golfer Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods has been named among Jim Furyk's first three captain's picks for the US Ryder Cup team, joined by Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau.

American skipper Furyk announced three of his four selections on Tuesday, with Woods set to compete in the competition for the eighth time in Paris.

The 14-time major champion has been on the winning side on just one occasion at a Ryder Cup, however, and has won only 13 of his 33 matches in the competition.

This year's edition will mark his first appearance since 2012, having overcome multiple back surgeries to rediscover something resembling his previous form.

Woods – up to 26th in the world rankings after starting the year 668th – has two top-six finishes at majors under his belt in 2018, including being runner-up at the US PGA Championship last month.

The 42-year-old had already been named as a vice-captain by Furyk, after fulfilling the same role in a 17-11 win for the US at Hazeltine two years ago. He has not lost a Ryder Cup singles match since his debut in 1997. 

Mickelson is the United States' most experienced Ryder Cup golfer, having played in 11 tournaments since featuring for the first time in 1995, and he will become the first player from either team to feature in 12.

DeChambeau, meanwhile, is set to make his first appearance against Europe following victories at the Northern Trust and the Dell Technologies Championship in the last two weeks.

The trio join Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Webb Simpson, who all booked their places in the team via the points list.

The 2018 Ryder Cup begins at Le Golf National on September 28, with Furyk set to finalise his team with a last pick following this weekend's BMW Championship.

