×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Defending champion has 2nd-round lead at Australian PGA

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    30 Nov 2018, 13:01 IST
AP Image

GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — Defending champion Cameron Smith held a one-stroke lead over Marc Leishman and fellow Australian Jake McLeod after the second round of the Australian PGA Championship at Royal Pines on Friday.

Smith shot a 7-under 65 for a two-round total of 9-under 135. Leishman, Smith's teammate last week at the World Cup of Golf in Melbourne, had his second consecutive 68 while McLeod, a co-leader after the first round, shot 70.

American Harold Varner III, who won the tournament in 2016 and has finished second in a playoff and sixth in three Australian PGAs at Royal Pines, shot his second straight 69 and was three strokes behind.

"I think I'm a lot better player right now than I was a couple years ago," Varner said. "(The 2016 win) gives me confidence, but it's in the past. It has nothing to do what's going to happen this week."

Associated Press
NEWS
Woodland edges Fowler for PGA Championship lead
RELATED STORY
Australian duo lead on Gold Coast
RELATED STORY
Leishman 2 strokes behind after 1st round of Australian PGA
RELATED STORY
An takes 1-stroke lead at Australian Open with late eagle
RELATED STORY
Woodland sets PGA record but leads by only a stroke at PGA
RELATED STORY
US PGA washed out as Woodland continues to lead
RELATED STORY
Champions Tour president taking 3 new roles at PGA Tour
RELATED STORY
Woods stumbles early, but Thomas starts fast at US PGA
RELATED STORY
How a trip to Reynolds Lake Oconee taught me to...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Swings in the game of Golf
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us