Emotional Garcia grateful for Bjorn's faith

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    30 Sep 2018, 23:02 IST
sergio garcia - cropped
Sergio Garcia celebrates with Jon Rahm

An emotional Sergio Garcia thanked Thomas Bjorn for showing faith in him after he starred in Europe's Ryder Cup triumph at Le Golf National.

Garcia – so often a thorn in the United States' side – earned a wildcard pick from European captain Bjorn despite a hugely disappointing 2018 season that included missed cuts in all four majors.

The Spaniard fully justified his pick, winning three matches out of four to surpass Nick Faldo as the competition's record points-scorer and also playing a typically crucial role in the team room as Europe prevailed by an emphatic seven-point margin.

"I don't usually cry, but I couldn't help it," said Garcia after his singles win over Rickie Fowler, completed a short time after Europe regained the trophy.

"What a week. It's been a rough year, but you know, we fought hard.

"[I'm] obviously so thankful for Thomas to pick me and believe in me, and so happy to get the cup back here in Paris and in Europe and for everyone to enjoy it as much as they did.

"I feel like I've been just a little bit off. I needed to play with the energy that the Ryder Cup deserved, and I'm so happy that I was able to play as well [as I did]. Not only myself, but the whole team."

Garcia had an amusing response to those who had confidently tipped a star-studded United States team to triumph in France.

"I think that a lot of people thought that the Ryder Cup was over before it was played, and I guess unfortunately they picked the wrong team," he joked.

Omnisport
NEWS
