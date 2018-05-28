Koepka ready to turn seconds into wins

After a runner-up finish at the Fort Worth Invitational, Brooks Koepka is desperate for wins.

Omnisport NEWS News 28 May 2018, 06:07 IST Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka is eager to start winning more consistently after a runner-up finish at the Fort Worth Invitational.

Koepka rallied but the 2017 U.S. Open winner was forced to settle for second behind Justin Rose, who won by three strokes on Sunday.

"It was fun. I felt like every hole one of us had a birdie," Koepka said after his round.

"It was pretty impressive. Justin played well. Hats off to him. Any time you can come into a lead with four shots and play the way he did today, that's impressive."

While Koepka has already become an established member of the PGA Tour, winning a major and helping the United States defeat Europe in the 2016 Ryder Cup, he would like to rack up wins on a more consistent basis.

"Feel like I'm playing really well. You know, for some reason over the past two years I feel like we probably had more second-place finishes than anybody," Koepka said.

"That's kind of disappointing. At the same time, I'm playing well. I'm looking forward to the next few weeks."

Three 63s in his last five rounds, and this #ShotOfTheDay.@BKoepka is in peak form. pic.twitter.com/VcBrPLELJL — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 28, 2018

Koepka missed over three months earlier this year with a wrist injury. This was just his third week back, but he still was not happy to finish second.

"I wouldn't say it's gratifying, to be honest with you. I feel like it's annoying," Koepka said of his finish.

"I feel like we've had so many second-place finishes. Always seem to run into a buzzsaw, whatever it is.

"You know, just build on it. I'm playing well, so just go out in Memphis and play well, and obviously the U.S. Open, hopefully defend the title."