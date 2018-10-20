×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Isner's Finals hopes hindered by Stockholm defeat

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    20 Oct 2018, 23:33 IST
johnisner - Cropped
John Isner looks on

John Isner's hopes of qualifying for the ATP Finals were hindered by a three-sets defeat to Ernests Gulbis in the Stockholm Open semi-finals.

Top seed Isner battled past American compatriot Tennys Sandgren on Friday to secure a win that moved him above Kei Nishikori into ninth in the ATP Finals rankings.

But his ambitions of gaining further ground on eighth-ranked Dominic Thiem were rocked by a 1-6 6-3 6-3 loss to Gulbis.

Former top-10 player Gulbis consequently reached a first ATP World Tour final since 2014, with Next Gen star Stefanos Tsitsipas standing in his way of glory.

Third seed Tsitsipas defeated Fabio Fognini (2), who himself remains an outside shot for the ATP Finals, in a one-sided 6-3 6-2 victory.

At the Kremlin Cup, Adrian Mannarino defeated Andreas Seppi 7-5 7-5 to set up a showpiece with Karen Khachanov, who defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-1 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 in an all-Russian semi-final.

Diego Schwartzman sustained more European Open heartbreak. The Argentinian, twice a runner-up in Belgium, lost out 6-3 6-4 to Gael Monfils.

That win for Monfils booked a final against top seed Kyle Edmund, who defeated 2016 champion Richard Gasquet 6-3 6-4.

It marks the second time Edmund has reached at ATP final, the first ending in defeat to Pablo Andujar in Marrakech in April.

Omnisport
NEWS
Finals hopefuls Isner, Fognini into Stockholm semis
RELATED STORY
Isner scrapes through in Stockholm, Monfils eliminates...
RELATED STORY
Isner toughs out 3-set win in 1st match at Stockholm Open
RELATED STORY
Garcia claims first title of 2018 to hit Pliskova's...
RELATED STORY
Gulbis beats Isner to reach Stockholm Open final
RELATED STORY
Isner needs final-set tiebreaker to reach Stockholm semis
RELATED STORY
Gasparyan defeat hurts Bertens' WTA Finals bid
RELATED STORY
Tsitsipas and Shapovalov advance at Stockholm Open
RELATED STORY
Bacsinszky ends Sabalenka's Singapore hopes
RELATED STORY
Bertens boosts WTA Finals hopes as former champions advance
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us