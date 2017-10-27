Venus Williams rejects retirement talk

After two grand slam finals in 2017 and a last-four spot at the WTA Finals, Venus Williams is in no rush to call time on her career,

by Omnisport 27 Oct 2017, 20:26 IST

Seven-time grand slam champion Venus Williams

Venus Williams has no plans to hang up her racket after a sensational 2017 that could finish with victory at the WTA Finals.

Williams has surged back into the top five this season having slipped to 17 by the end of 2016, the 37-year-old having been in contention in three of the four grand slams.

Across the year Williams has won 37 matches on the WTA Tour and could yet add to that after reaching the last four in Singapore at the expense of Garbine Muguruza.

Given her advancing years some have suggested the beaten Wimbledon and Australian Open finalist could call time on her career, but she insists she has no designs on retiring just yet.

"I don't know [what my plans are]," she told WTA Media.

"I don't think there is a limit or a maximum, I don't want to say we have a plan, I'm not planning on quitting is the best way to put it."

Four-time grand slam champion Kim Clijsters thinks she is right to keep playing, and the Belgian believes Williams is favourite for the end-of-season tournament.

"Venus seems very focused and just really determined," she said. "I think experience might end up being on top at this tournament.

"I've seen her over the last few months doing some commentary and watching her play, just seeing the joy in her eyes and the happiness almost of a child again when she wins big matches and gets to big moments in her career.

"It's fun to see and I really admire that and have a lot of respect for what she's doing. It would be nice in a way to see her do well."

Williams will face Caroline Garcia in Saturday's semi-final, with Karolina Pliskova and Caroline Wozniacki contesting the other last-four clash.