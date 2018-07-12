Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Astros' Hinch on Giles' demotion: He's got to sort some things out

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16   //    12 Jul 2018, 06:39 IST
Ken Giles Houston Astros MLB 10292017
Ken Giles Houston Astros MLB

Houston Astros reliever Ken Giles has been demoted to Triple-A after an outburst during the ninth inning of a win on Tuesday.

Left-hander Cionel Perez has been recalled to replace him.

Giles was not happy after manager A.J. Hinch took him out of the game having allowed three hits to three straight batters to start the inning.

He was so unhappy he appeared to yell an expletive at Hinch on his way off the mound.

Giles came in with a 4-0 lead in the top of the ninth against the A's, but allowed three straight singles to load the bases and was promptly removed for Hector Rondon.

All three runs scored and Oakland tied the game 4-4, which forced extra innings. Houston ultimately won 6-5 in 11 innings.

Hinch spoke to the media on Wednesday about Giles' demotion, but he did not address the outburst the reliever had when he was taken out of Tuesday's game.

"He's had success in this league, he's had success in this league this year," Hinch told reporters, via MLB.com. "But right now he's got to sort some things out to get back to be the leverage reliever that he can be."

General manager Jeff Luhnow addressed the situation as well, though he also avoided Tuesday's incident.

"As A.J. said, this was a baseball decision," Luhnow said, via MLB.com. "I don’t know what he said. Things that are said between players or between players and staff, that’s a clubhouse issue. That's dealt with separately. This is a baseball decision."

Fetching more content...
