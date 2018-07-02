Cubs hit double digits again in 11-10 win over Twins

Jon Lester hits three-run home run

The Chicago Cubs won an 11-10 slugfest over the Minnesota Twins in MLB on Sunday.

While high-scoring games are not unusual at Wrigley Field, the Cubs did something they have not done in almost a century – Chicago have now scored 10 or more runs in four straight games.

The Cubs have not reached double digits in four straight since 1930 – the same year slugger Hack Wilson drove in 191 runs, an incredible record that still stands.

Not surprisingly, the Cubs have won all four games, starting Thursday when they beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-5. They scored 10, 14 and 11 runs in their three-game sweep of the Twins.

It has been so good for the Cubs, even their pitchers are doing damage. Jon Lester hit a three-run home run in the second inning to put the Cubs on the board.

"Close your eyes enough and swing hard enough, you'll eventually run into one," Lester said (via MLB.com).

Lester laboured on the mound, giving up nine hits and three walks – but only two earned runs – in five innings. That is more than good enough to get the job done with the Cubs hammering the ball as they have been lately. Chicago now lead the National League (NL) in runs scored this season, as well as other offensive categories such as batting average and OPS.

The Cubs have now won four straight and are 47-35, just a half-game behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central.

HICKS HEROICS

Aaron Hicks hit three home runs and drove in four in the Yankees' 11-1 win over the Red Sox. Hicks now has 14 homers this season, one away from his career high, set last year.

Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz gave up only one hit in five scoreless innings, striking out nine, to earn the win against the Cardinals.

LOWLY LYNN

Twins starter Lance Lynn gave up seven earned runs in 1.2 innings against the Cubs.

KNAPP STEPS UP FOR THE PHILLIES

Phillies catcher Andrew Knapp crushed a pinch-hit, walk-off, upper-deck home run in the 13th inning.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Baltimore Orioles 8-2 Los Angeles Angels

Detroit Tigers 9-1 Toronto Blue Jays

Cincinnati Reds 8-2 Milwaukee Brewers

New York Mets 5-2 Miami Marlins

Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 Houston Astros

Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 Washington Nationals

Atlanta Braves 6-5 St Louis Cardinals

Chicago Cubs 11-10 Minnesota Twins

Chicago White Sox 10-5 Texas Rangers

Cleveland Indians 15-3 Oakland Athletics

San Francisco Giants 9-6 Arizona Diamondbacks

Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 Colorado Rockies

Pittsburgh Pirates 7-5 San Diego Padres

Seattle Mariners 1-0 Kansas City Royals

New York Yankees 11-1 Boston Red Sox

BRAVES AT YANKEES

It is the 'Baby Braves' against the 'Baby Bombers', with some of the brightest young MLB stars on display for this series in Yankee Stadium. Anibal Sanchez (3-2, 2.68 ERA) takes the mound for the Braves against Jonathan Loaisiga (2-0, 1.93 ERA).