Ohtani's elbow recovery is encouraging to Scioscia, Angels

Associated Press
NEWS
News
12   //    07 Aug 2018, 08:31 IST
AP Image

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is making progress more quickly than expected in his quest to return to the mound for the Los Angeles Angels.

The two-way rookie sensation has incurred no setbacks while throwing regularly in the outfield in recent days, manager Mike Scioscia said Monday. He is currently throwing from 120 feet.

Scioscia says Ohtani is "probably closer to getting on the mound than we thought last week."

The Angels have put no timeline on the recovery of Ohtani, who hasn't pitched since June after spraining an elbow ligament.

Ohtani was in the Angels' lineup batting fifth as their designated hitter when they opened a six-game homestand against Detroit. He produced his first multi-homer game in the majors last week in Cleveland.

