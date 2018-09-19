Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Orioles become first pro team to wear braille jerseys

19 Sep 2018
The Baltimore Orioles made history after becoming the first American professional team to wear braille jerseys in their MLB clash on Tuesday.

Baltimore hosted the Toronto Blue Jays and sported a specially-designed uniform – the team and player names spelled out in braille for National Federation of the Blight Night at Camden Yards.

The Orioles donned the jerseys in recognition of the 40th anniversary of the NFB moving their national headquarters to Baltimore, with fans handed braille alphabet cards to identify the players.

It was an otherwise forgettable night for the Orioles, who were beaten 6-4 by the Blue Jays – their 108th defeat of the season, having led 4-0 through four innings.

The Orioles have suffered the most number of losses since moving to Baltimore in 1954.

 
