Orioles become first pro team to wear braille jerseys

19 Sep 2018

MLB franchise the Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles made history after becoming the first American professional team to wear braille jerseys in their MLB clash on Tuesday.

Baltimore hosted the Toronto Blue Jays and sported a specially-designed uniform – the team and player names spelled out in braille for National Federation of the Blight Night at Camden Yards.

The Orioles donned the jerseys in recognition of the 40th anniversary of the NFB moving their national headquarters to Baltimore, with fans handed braille alphabet cards to identify the players.

It was an otherwise forgettable night for the Orioles, who were beaten 6-4 by the Blue Jays – their 108th defeat of the season, having led 4-0 through four innings.

The Orioles are the first team in American professional sports history to incorporate Braille lettering into their gameday uniforms. The jerseys will be autographed, authenticated, and auctioned at https://t.co/ZAi5aSJ4w6 to benefit the National Federation of the Blind. — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 18, 2018

The Orioles have suffered the most number of losses since moving to Baltimore in 1954.

The first 15,000 fans in attendance tonight will receive a co-branded @NFB_voice / #Orioles Braille alphabet card, which will be distributed by volunteers from the NFB. #Birdland pic.twitter.com/6kCPyoB13m — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 18, 2018