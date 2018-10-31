×
Price on Red Sox future: I'm not going anywhere!

31 Oct 2018
David Price
David Price

David Price is staying with the Boston Red Sox and already plotting their next World Series win.

The 33-year-old left-hander has the opportunity to opt out of his contract in the offseason, with four years and $127million remaining on his deal.

But ahead of the Red Sox's championship parade on Wednesday, he set fans' minds at ease by confirming his intention to stay with the team and build on their success.

"I'm opting in. I'm not going anywhere," Price told reporters at Fenway Park. "I want to win here and we did that this year. I want to do it again.

"We want to be able to keep as many guys here as we can. We had a very good team this year and we want to continue on with that same trend.

"There was never any reconsideration on my part. I came here to win – we did that this year. That was very special and now I want to do it again."

Price enjoyed a spectacular playoff run this year as Boston won a ninth World Series title.

From his ALCS Game 5 start against the Houston Astros through his three outings – two starts – against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Price allowed just nine hits and three runs in 19 2/3 innings.

He walked six and struck out 19.

