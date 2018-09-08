Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Balotelli fitness and Italy mistakes concern Mancini

Omnisport
NEWS
News
122   //    08 Sep 2018, 03:29 IST
MarioBalotelli - cropped
Italy striker Mario Balotelli

Roberto Mancini called on Mario Balotelli to improve his fitness and Italy to cut out the mistakes after they laboured to a 1-1 Nations League draw against Poland.

Napoli forward Piotr Zielinski put the visitors ahead five minutes before half-time, with Jorginho earning a share of the spoils in the 78th minute from the penalty spot after Jakub Blaszczykowski brought down substitute Federico Chiesa.

Mancini is charged with masterminding Italy's recovery from the humiliation of failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

He recalled old protege Balotelli for the end-of-season friendlies against Saudi Arabia, France and Netherlands, with the Nice striker netting a fine goal in the former match.

However, a protracted saga over his future with the Ligue 1 club after a mooted move to Marseille failed to materialise has left the 28-year-old short of match practice – something that showed over the course of an ineffective 62 minutes in Bologna.

"Mario needs to play, he is an experienced player on the international stage," Mancini told Rai Sport after Balotelli applied ice to his thigh on the bench having made way.

"But his fitness levels are an issue right now. Only the best condition is needed."

Jorginho was culpable with a misplaced pass before being dispossessed in the build-up to Poland's opener and mistakes were a recurring theme of a fitful showing.

"It's the first important game, so a few errors can happen, but overall the boys have done well," Mancini said.

"We made a few too many mistakes when playing out from the back and that allowed Poland, to use the counter-attack, which was what they wanted to do anyway."

Omnisport
NEWS
Mancini backing Balotelli to make up for lost time with...
RELATED STORY
Mancini open to making Balotelli captain of Italy
RELATED STORY
Mancini backing Balotelli to make up for lost time
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League 2018/19: Can Roberto Mancini...
RELATED STORY
Enough about Balotelli! - Bonucci frustrated by focus on...
RELATED STORY
After WCup failure, Italy starts Nations League with a draw
RELATED STORY
Mancini challenges Serie A clubs to be courageous with youth
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: Italy vs Poland preview & probable...
RELATED STORY
Mancini pleads with Italian clubs to play more Italians
RELATED STORY
Italy recall Chiellini as Pellegri wins first call-up
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us