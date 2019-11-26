×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Mbappe tipped for Real Madrid move by Karembeu

Omnisport
NEWS
News
26 Nov 2019, 06:40 IST
KylianMbappe-cropped
Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe

Former Real Madrid midfielder Christian Karembeu backed Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe to join the LaLiga giants.

Mbappe continues to be heavy linked with a blockbuster switch to Madrid heading into Tuesday's Champions League showdown at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane has made no secret of his admiration for the 20-year-old France international, saying: "I am already in love with him", on the eve of the PSG's trip to the Spanish capital.

Frenchman Karembeu, who won two Champions League titles during his time at Madrid, tipped compatriot Mbappe to link up with Zidane's side.

"I think the next star or big move [in La Liga] will be [Kylian] Mbappe," Karembeu said via LaLiga when asked who will be the next French star in Spain. "I surprise you!

"Ok, we know that there's already [Ferland] Mendy [Madrid], [Ousmane] Dembele [Barcelona, [Karim] Benzema [Madrid]. There are rumours that [Manchester United midfielder Paul] Pogba will come.

"[Antoine] Griezmann [Barcelona] has shown his skills already. Why not, like I said, Mbappe?"

Mbappe – a World Cup winner in 2018 – has scored five Ligue 1 goals this season and nine across all competitions for Thomas Tuchel's PSG.

Tags:
Real Madrid CF Football
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
ISL 2019-20
FT CHE HYD
2 - 1
 Chennaiyin vs Hyderabad
Today GOA JAM 07:30 PM Goa vs Jamshedpur
Tomorrow NOR MUM 07:30 PM NorthEast United vs Mumbai City
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
Tomorrow CRV BAY 01:30 AM Crvena Zvezda vs Bayern München
Tomorrow MAN SHA 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Tomorrow JUV ATL 01:30 AM Juventus vs Atlético Madrid
Tomorrow REA PSG 01:30 AM Real Madrid vs PSG
Tomorrow VAL CHE 11:25 PM Valencia vs Chelsea
28 Nov BAR BOR 01:30 AM Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund
28 Nov LIV NAP 01:30 AM Liverpool vs Napoli
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us