×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Messi and Suarez the world's best strike partnership, says Pique

Omnisport
NEWS
News
64   //    17 Dec 2018, 04:09 IST
lionel messi luis suarez - cropped
Lionel Messi (L) and Luis Suarez

Gerard Pique described Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez as the world's best strike partnership following Barcelona's 5-0 thrashing of Levante on Sunday.

Messi hit a hat-trick and assisted goals for Suarez and Pique as the champions restored their three-point advantage at the top of LaLiga.

Barca's front two have now scored more between them than Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the top flight this season, while Messi is the only player in Europe's top five leagues to have reached double figures for goals and assists in 2018-19.

And Pique thinks there is little else that needs to be said to describe his ruthless team-mates.

"Twenty-eight, with me!" he joked to Spanish television when asked about Messi and Suarez netting a combined 25 goals in LaLiga.

He then continued: "Luis and Leo are the best couple of forwards from the last few years. Luis has goals in his blood and we've already said everything about Leo. We have a lot of firepower up front."

Barca's win means they need only a point against Celta Vigo to ensure they will finish 2018 at the top of the table.

Pique, though, is frustrated the mid-season break is approaching given the form his side have found.

Advertisement

"We've been in a very positive vein in the last few games and it's a shame that the Christmas break is coming, because we've found our cruising speed," he said.

"In the last few days, we were playing better, conceding fewer and getting a lot of goals. It's very positive. We're better in defence and we're playing very good football."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Best FC Barcelona Formation
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: The decade-long...
RELATED STORY
4 world class players who played with both Lionel Messi...
RELATED STORY
Pique anxious for Messi return despite Clasico success
RELATED STORY
Messi and Suarez outscoring Real Madrid and Atletico in...
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi vs Girona: Leo sets new record, sizzles and...
RELATED STORY
El Clasico: 5 Barcelona players who will be key figures 
RELATED STORY
What is the best Barcelona XI to take on PSV Eindhoven?
RELATED STORY
Messi Masterclass 'one of the best performances ever',...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Barcelona will win the UEFA Champions...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us