×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Olympic Qualifying: Indian women held to 1-1 draw by Nepal

PTI
NEWS
News
12   //    08 Nov 2018, 16:59 IST

Yangon (Myanmar) Nov 8 (PTI) The Indian senior women's team opened its 2020 AFC Women's Olympic Qualifying campaign with a 1-1 draw against Nepal here on Thursday.

The first half was an open affair with India creating more chances than Nepal. However, they did not have the best of starts as centre-back Sweety Devi was forced off due to injury in just the eighth minute and was replaced by Manisha Panna.

With the Indian defence still finding its feet after Sweety's injury, the Nepalese forwards made the most of the situation as captain Niru Thapa scored from close range thanks to a low ball from the left flank.

India immediately responded to the early setback and created a flurry of chances in the next few phases of play with Grace Dangmei exerting a lot of influence down the right wing and Sanju, Anju Tamang and Bala Devi all coming close to opening the scoring for Maymol Rocky's side.

In the 29th minute, coach Rocky made a tactical switch by replacing Anju with the experienced Kamala Devi. The move paid rich dividends as Kamala levelled the score for India after some excellent play by Sanju from the left as she cut past her marker and delivered an inch-perfect cross.

The second half saw India start off on the front foot as Kamala's volley from the penalty box arc went inches over the bar. At the hour mark, keeper Aditi Chauhan proved her worth yet again with a fine save as she denied Nepal striker Sabitra from just eight yards out.

In the 67th minute, Nepal launched an attack down the right and looked to get the ball in a dangerous situation but Ratanbala Devi, who came on in the 55th minute, produced a terrific tackle inside the penalty area.

The last quarter of the match saw the two teams continue to go hammer and tongs at each other but no side managed to create any clear-cut chances as both sets of players were limited to shots from distance.

In the end, there was not enough to separate the two sides as they opened their account in the tournament with a point each

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers: Important to start with...
RELATED STORY
Kamala, Bala Devi called up to Indian national women's...
RELATED STORY
Indian women's national football team assembles for...
RELATED STORY
AFC Women's Olympic qualifiers: We'll play our heart out...
RELATED STORY
SAFF U-15 Championship 2018: Indian U-15 women defeat...
RELATED STORY
India bag bronze in SAFF U-15 Championship with win over...
RELATED STORY
Lyon held to draw by 10-man Hoffenheim in Champions League
RELATED STORY
Calcutta Football League 2018: East Bengal held to a...
RELATED STORY
6 Guinness World Records held by Cristiano Ronaldo you...
RELATED STORY
How #FanBannaPadega is essential for the growth of Indian...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us