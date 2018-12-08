×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

United need City sanctions to win Premier League, claims Mourinho

Omnisport
NEWS
News
92   //    08 Dec 2018, 07:05 IST
Mourinho-cropped
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho (L) and Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola (R)

Manchester United face a wait for the Premier League title if rivals Manchester City continue to spend, according to manager Jose Mourinho.

United have not won the league since 2012-13 and Mourinho's side are already eighth and 18 points adrift of reigning champions City after 15 matches this season.

The Red Devils, who are winless in their past four Premier League matches, finished 19 points behind City last term and Mourinho warned the club's trophy drought could continue unless City's spending is reined in.

"I don't know," Mourinho said when asked how long it would be before United won the Premier League again.

"It depends on our evolution but also others' evolution. If the ones above us keep going in the same direction, and if their ambition and investment is continuous, that’s one thing.

"Another thing is if they stop, or if the Financial Fair Play makes them stop, and then we can close the gap a little bit better."

"The world is full of suggestions and I never know if they are true or not true, and that's not my job to analyse that," Mourinho added on the likelihood of City being punished.

Liverpool have not won a league title since 1990 and when asked if he could see United facing a similar drought, Mourinho replied: "I don't know what happened in Liverpool. I just know the numbers but I don't know why."

United, who played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Wednesday, welcome lowly Fulham to Old Trafford on Saturday.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Why Mourinho and Manchester United need each other
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Should Manchester United really...
RELATED STORY
4 Premier League stars who have played under both Pep...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Manchester City are in uncharted...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19, Manchester City vs Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United have joined Manchester City to sign a...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Manchester City v Manchester...
RELATED STORY
3 players Machester United need to sign
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Manchester United should fire Jose Mourinho...
RELATED STORY
3 Premier League players who can achieve greatness at...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 16
Today AFC LIV 06:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool
Today ARS HUD 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Huddersfield Town
Today BUR BRI 08:30 PM Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Today CAR SOU 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Southampton
Today MAN FUL 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Fulham
Today WES CRY 08:30 PM West Ham vs Crystal Palace
Today CHE MAN 11:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester City
Tomorrow LEI TOT 01:15 AM Leicester City vs Tottenham
Tomorrow NEW WOL 09:30 PM Newcastle vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Dec EVE WAT 01:30 AM Everton vs Watford
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us