Whatever happened to speaking facts? – Zaha posts cryptic message amid Arsenal links

Omnisport
NEWS
News
147   //    06 Jul 2019, 21:30 IST
Wilfried Zaha - cropped
Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has hit out at the "sad and annoying" gossip surrounding his future amid ongoing links with Arsenal.

Zaha only signed a new five-year deal with Palace last August, but he has been tipped to leave Selhurst Park on the back of another impressive campaign.

The Ivory Coast international, currently away on Africa Cup of Nations duty, played a direct part in 15 Premier League goals in 2018-19.

And amid reports Arsenal have been unsuccesful with their opening £40million offer – half the amount Palace are believed to be holding out for – Zaha's brother Judicael this week pleaded with the south London outfit to let his sibling leave.

Zaha refused to comment on the speculation during a media conference ahead of Ivory Coast's last-16 clash with Mali, but he has since taken to Twitter to post a cryptic message.

"Whatever happened to speaking facts?" he said.

"It's sad and annoying how anyone will just open their mouth and speak on things or situations they know absolutely nothing about."

Zaha is in his second permanent spell with Palace after failing to make an impact during his one season with Manchester United in 2013-14.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal
