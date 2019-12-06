Scottish hopeful Hill on top at Mauritius Open

Calum Hill (right) holds the halfway lead at the Mauritius Open.

Calum Hill produced an impressive round of 64 to move into a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Mauritius Open.

Starting on the back nine, the Scotsman registered seven birdies through 12 holes to push himself firmly in contention for a first tournament win on the European Tour in just his sixth start.

His rapid rise up the leaderboard hit a snag with a bogey at the sixth, though he gained that shot back at the next before finishing with another birdie at his last hole to reach 12 under par.

"The last couple of days the game has been nice. I managed to get the putter going well today, which added up to a good score," Hill told the European Tour's website.

The shot of the day ends in reward for @tomdetry

Brandon Stone had finished the opening round in a five-way tie for top spot and remains in the running, the South African signing for a 67 to sit in a three-man group on 11 under.

He shares second place with Belgian Thomas Detry and France's Matthieu Pavon, the former aided by an eagle at the par-five 14th for a second successive day.

American Sihwan Kim and Scotland's Connor Syme sat a shot further back on 10 under, along with French duo Antoine Rozner and Benjamin Hebert.