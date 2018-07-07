Honda's Sethu outwits Jagan Kumar;2 riders hurt in crashes

Chennai, Jul 7 (PTI) Teenager Rajiv Sethu of Idemitsu Honda Ten10 Racing won a tense battle against his arch-rival and defending champion Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) in the premier Super Sport Indian 165cc class in the second round of MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship today.

The events held at the MMRT track at Sriperumbudur near here also saw two big crashes, resulting in injuries to a man from Telangana, who is in a 'critical' but 'stable' condition at a hospital, and a woman rider.

Bengaluru's 23-year old Anish Shetty survived a close battle to finish on top in the Pro-Stock 165cc class. It was Shettys third win in a row, this season.

The combined race of Super Sport Indian and Pro-Stock 165cc was reduced from six laps to four following a heavy crash before turn-3 resulting in a red flag on the very first lap.

One of the riders involved in the incident, 21-year old Prashanth Kumar (Sparks Racing) from Karimnagar, Telangana, was immediately rushed to hospital where he is said to be in a critical, but stable condition after suffering multiple injuries, organisers said in a release.

After the re-start, it was a virtual sprint as Sethu, starting second on the grid behind Jagan Kumar, played a waiting game before the TVS racer ran wide in the penultimate lap.

It was just the opening Sethu was waiting for, and he made his move and, held position for his first win of the season. Jagan crossed the finish line in second position, followed by Sarath Kumar (Idemitsu Honda Ten10 Racing) to complete the podium.

Chennais Ann Jennifer of Sparks Racing notched her second consecutive win in as many outings this season in the Girls (Stock, 165cc) championship race with ease while experienced Alisha Abdhullah (Team Alisha Abdullah) and Sruthi Nagarajan (Apex Racing Academy) finished second and third, respectively.

The day ended with another big crash, this time in the girls race of the TVS One-Make Championship as RC Czimkhy fell and was taken to the hospital with injuries. Her condition is said to be stable.

Results (Provisional all 6 laps unless mentioned): Super Sport Indian (165cc, 4 laps) Race 1: 1. Rajiv Sethu (Idemitsu Honda Ten 10 Racing) (07min, 51.210sec); 2. Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) (07:53.966); 3. Sarath Kumar (Idemitsu Honda Ten 10 Racing) (07:54.735).

Pro-Stock (165cc, 4 laps) Race 1: 1. Anish Shetty (Idemitsu Honda Ten 10 Racing) (08: 36.405); 2. Senthil Kumar (Idemitsu Honda Ten 10 Racing) (08:36.455); 3. Naresh Babu (RACR) (08:37.318).

Girls (Novice, 165cc, 5 laps): 1. Ann Jennifer AS (Sparks Racing) (11:35.960); 2. Alisha Abdullah (Team Alisha Abdullah) (11:38.525); 3. Sruthi Nagarajan (Apex Racing) (11:38.649).

Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup 2018 organised by MMSC

Open (CBR 250cc, 6 laps) Race 1: 1. Anish D Shetty (Hubbali) (12:39.833); 2. Abhishek Vasudev (Bengaluru) (12:39.963); 3. Amit Richard Toppo (Ranchi) (12:40.409).

Novice (CBR 150cc) Race 1: 1. Mohamed Mukail (Chennai) (13:10.085); 2. Akshay V Murali (Kerala) (13:27.386); 3. Anandhu KK (Chennai) (13:38.297).

TVS One-Make Championship Open (Apache R310) Race 1: 1. Amarnath Menon (Calicut) (12:22.067); 2. Vivek Pillai (Chennai) (12:22.529); 3. Deepak Ravikumar (Chennai) (12: 22.811).

Novice (Apache 200) Race 1: 1. Karthik Mateti (Hyderabad) (13:41.697); 2. Anand R (Chennai) (13:52.409); 3. Venkatesan (Chennai) (13:58.514).

Girls (Apache 200, 5 laps): 1. Ryhana Bee (Chennai) (11:46.202); 2. Ann Jennifer (Chennai) (11:47.052); 3. Priyanka Kochar (Mumbai) (12:21.837)