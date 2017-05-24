F1 Raceweek: Hamilton prays for rain, Button makes McLaren return - Monaco GP in numbers

Lewis Hamilton's hopes of victory may rest on Monaco's weather, while Ferrari look to extend their dominance in the principality.

by Omnisport News 24 May 2017, 18:19 IST

Lewis Hamilton celebrates Monaco Grand Prix victory in 2016

Despite his victory at the Spanish Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton remains six points adrift of Formula One championship leader Sebastian Vettel heading to Monaco.

Hamilton has enjoyed two successes in the principality in his career but both have come in inclement weather conditions, something that is not looking likely for this weekend.

Just getting pole position in Monaco would be a milestone for the British driver, while his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas will hope to end his barren run at the shortest circuit on the calendar.

Vettel will be aiming to continue Ferrari's impressive record as he eyes a fifth drivers' title, while McLaren welcome back one of the sport's most experienced drivers.

Jenson Button's return for one race in place of Fernando Alonso, who is competing in the Indy 500, will see him add to his extensive list of starts - whether he can improve upon McLaren's record 15 wins is another matter.

Here, with the help of Opta numbers, we look ahead to this weekend's grand prix on the French Riviera.

64 - Hamilton (64) needs one more pole position to equal his idol Ayrton Senna (65) as the driver with the second most. Only Michael Schumacher has more (68).

78 - Monaco is the shortest circuit currently being used (3,337 kilometres), subsequently it is also the race with the most laps (78).

2 - Both of Hamilton's wins in Monaco have come in wet conditions.

15 - No team has won more times in the principality than McLaren (15) but they are winless there since Hamilton's victory in 2008.

49, 17 and 436.5 - McLaren may be the most successful but Ferrari have recorded the most podiums (49), fastest laps (17) and points (436.5) in the race.

2 - Max Verstappen's two races in Monaco have both ended in an accident, one with Toro Rosso in 2015 and another with Red Bull in 2016.

0 - If Felipe Massa doesn't win this race, Monaco will become the circuit in which he has raced the joint-most times without winning (15, same as Melbourne).

4 - Monte Carlo is the track at which Bottas has raced the most times without earning any points (4).

305 - Only Rubens Barrichello and Schumacher have started more races in F1 history than Button (305).

8 - Force India are enjoying their best run of both drivers earning points, eight races in a row.

15 - Sergio Perez is the current driver on the best run of points earned in successive races (15).