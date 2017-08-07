Kasey Kahne won't return to Hendrick Motorsports in 2018

by Omnisport News 07 Aug 2017, 20:28 IST

Kasey Kahne

Kasey Kahne's six-year stint with Hendrick Motorsports won't extend past this season.

The driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet won't return to Hendrick Motorsports next year, the team announced Monday.

“Kasey has worked extremely hard,” owner Rick Hendrick said in a statement. “He’s a tremendous teammate and person, and he has been totally dedicated to our program since Day 1. I’ve always believed that he’s a special talent, and I know he will thrive in the right situation. We will do everything we can to finish the season as strong as we can.”

Kahne signed with Hendrick in April 2010, though he didn’t join the team until two years later because of limited space for him during the 2011 season. He put on an impressive performance in his first year, finishing a career-best fourth in the Cup Series points standings in his rookie season.

Kahne, 37, most recently visited victory lane on July 23 at the Brickyard 400 in Indianapolis and has earned six of his 18 career Cup wins with Hendrick.

“I’d like to thank Rick and everyone at Hendrick Motorsports for their hard work and dedication, along with providing me a great opportunity and success over the last six years,” Kahne said. “We won six races together, and I'm coming off of one of the biggest wins of my career at the Brickyard, which has given the (No.) 5 team a lot of momentum heading into the playoffs. We still have a lot of racing left in 2017 and finishing strong is our top priority. I look forward to what the next chapter in my career holds.”

Hendrick did not name a replacement driver for its No. 5 car.