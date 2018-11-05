×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

NASCAR admits mistake in penalizing Jimmie Johnson at Texas

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    05 Nov 2018, 20:29 IST
Jimmie Johnson
Jimmie Johnson

A largely disappointing season for Jimmie Johnson got even worse Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway.

Johnson was forced to start the AAA Texas 500 at the rear of the field after his No. 48 Chevy failed a inspection a third time prior to the race. But the thing is, Johnson’s car only failed inspection twice before passing on its third attempt.

NASCAR Executive Vice President Steve O’Donnell attributed the mistake to a “communication breakdown.”

“There was an assumption there was a third failure,” O’Donnell said after the race (via USA Today). “There wasn’t. There were only two. In that case, the 48 should not have started in the back.

“It’s disappointing. It’s not something you can fix during the race, unfortunately. All we can do is own up to it and fix it.”

Johnson ran his practice laps ahead of the green flag where he qualified (23rd position) while crew chief Chad Knaus tried to plead his case to NASCAR officials — unsuccessfully.

“It put us in a bad situation,” Knaus said. “I’m really proud of the guys on the 48 team. We came back strong. We had another penalty later, a spun on the racetrack and still finished reasonably well (15th).”

Kevin Harvick eventually won the race in overtime.

Johnson has yet to win this season with two races remaining on the schedule.

Omnisport
NEWS
NASCAR at Texas: TV schedule, standings, qualifying...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR results at Texas: Kevin Harvick survives overtime...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR starting lineup at Texas: Ryan Blaney wins third...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Texas: Odds, fantasy advice, prediction,...
RELATED STORY
Jimmie Johnson, crew chief Chad Knaus breaking ties in 2019
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Indianapolis: TV schedule, standings,...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR results at Charlotte: Ryan Blaney wins in crazy...
RELATED STORY
Hendrick Motorsports announces new sponsor for Jimmie...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Watkins Glen: TV schedule, standings,...
RELATED STORY
2018 NASCAR playoffs preview: Drivers, format, races and...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us