NASCAR at Chicago: Odds, fantasy advice, prediction, sleepers, drivers to watch

Martin Truex Jr.

NASCAR heads to Chicagoland Speedway this Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET for the first time during the summer since the 2010 season as Martin Truex Jr. looks to continue his success on intermediate tracks.

Truex, who is 7/2 to win the Overton's 400, has won the last two races in Chicago and has been one of the best intermediate track drivers on the entire circuit. Truex already has a win at Fontana this season and a fifth-place finish in Atlanta, which are two tracks very similar to Chicago. That will have him primed for his second win in a row and third in his last four races.

He will have to contend with Kevin Harvick, who has won four of the last seven 1.5-mile races, including at Atlanta and Kansas this season. He also has a second-place finish at Michigan.

Brad Keselowski has had great success in Chicago for the last several years with an eighth-place finish or better in each of his last seven races there. He also won twice in 2012 and 2014.

No matter what, every driver will have to contend with Kyle Busch, who won one of the last summer races in Chicago in 2008 and has finished in the top 10 in five of the last six races there. However, he remains the only man to win the pole and the race since 2008. In fact, only six percent of drivers who start from second to fifth have won in Chicago.

Taking all of that into account, we're choosing Truex to stay hot and win on yet another intermediate track, taking home his third straight victory at Chicagoland Speedway.

What are the betting odds for Chicago?

Kevin Harvick 9/4 Kyle Busch 7/2 Martin Truex Jr. 7/2 Kyle Larson 7/1 Denny Hamlin 12/1 Ryan Blaney 15/1 Brad Keselowski 15/1 Joey Logano 18/1 Erik Jones 20/1 Kurt Busch 20/1 Clint Bowyer 20/1 Chase Elliott 25/1 Jimmie Johnson 30/1 Aric Almirola 40/1 Daniel Suarez 100/1 Jamie McMurray 100/1 Ryan Newman 100/1 Paul Menard 100/1 William Byron 100/1 Alex Bowman 100/1 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 300/1 Austin Dillon 300/1 Trevor Bayne 500/1 Kasey Kahne 500/1 Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 500/1 AJ Allmendinger 1000/1 Chris Buescher 1000/1 Ty Dillon 2000/1 Michael McDowell 2000/1 Field (all others) 500/1

Which NASCAR drivers are best for fantasy lineup at Chicago?

Chase Elliott comes into the race with the highest driver rating (125.6) and top average-finishing position (2.9) in his two races in Chicago. The 22-year-old cautions about a small sample size, but with four top-16 finishes on intermediate tracks, including two top 10s (Atlanta, Michigan) this season, Elliott is certainly a driver to watch.

Aric Almirola has been good on intermediate tracks this year with top-13 finishes in all five races and he has had some success in Chicago in the past, with two top 13s and a 17th place. However, he has run into some problems with three finishes outside the top 20 in his last six tries, so while he may be a good deal at 40/1, it may be best to proceed with caution.

Jamie McMurray has had recent success at intermediate tracks with a sixth-place finish at Charlotte, a 10th at Michigan and with three top-11 finishes in his last four tries at Chicago. He also had a fifth-place finish in the 2010 summer race. McMurray may be a steal at 100/1.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. had a bad run at Michigan with a 29th-place finish, but he consistently has been in the top 15 and has two top 11s at intermediate tracks this season. Add that to an eighth-place finish in Chicago in 2013 and two top 18s each of the next couple years, he's got a chance to make a run at something decent.