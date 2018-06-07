Verstappen ready to 'headbutt' critics

After facing yet more criticism of his aggressive approach, Red Bull's Max Verstappen says he will not change his ways.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen wants to "headbutt" those who criticise his aggressive style behind the wheel, which he does not intend to change.

The Red Bull driver sits sixth in the world championship standings, recording a single podium finish so far in an error-strewn campaign.

But despite a crash with team-mate Daniel Ricciardo in Baku, as well as mistakes in Australia, Bahrain and China, the fiery 20-year-old took aim at his critics again.

"You know, I get really tired of all the comments of me that I should change my approach," Verstappen said ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.

"I will never do that because it has brought me to where I am right now, and after the race it is not the right time to talk.

"Everybody who has those comments, I don't listen to it anyway. I just do my own thing.

"Of course the beginning of the year so far, it hasn't been going that well and not in the way that I liked it. A few mistakes, especially Monaco and China, but it doesn't make sense to keep talking about it because I get really tired of it.

"It feels like there are no better questions out there than keep asking me about what happened in the previous weekend. So I am just focusing on what is ahead, and I am confident that I can turn things around.

"The speed is there. I have always been quick every single weekend. It would be much more of a problem if I would be really slow, because that is a critical problem.

"Like I said I get a bit tired of all the questions. If I get a few more I will headbutt someone."

A workout with a view. Really enjoyed it! #Monaco pic.twitter.com/r05lOFeYRf — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) June 3, 2018

Verstappen sought to play down the crashes he has had in the 2018 season to date.

"Two [incidents] were my fault, but I had three in one weekend in 2016 in Monaco," Verstappen added.

"It is not that dramatic as people say it is. Of course I haven't scored the points I should have scored, but it is not only my fault.

"It could have been better, but everybody makes it so dramatic."