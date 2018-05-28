WATCH: Ricciardo takes wide receiver role on yacht for Tom Brady pass

Tom Brady experienced the glamour of the Monaco Grand Prix and showcased his talents in an alternative setting.

One of the most highly speculated stories around the NFL is about Tom Brady missing the New England Patriots' voluntary pre-season training camps and what he has been doing this offseason. Well, it looks like we have at least one answer.

Brady was at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday and he got in an alternative workout.

Red Bull Racing posted a video of the star quarterback throwing a football from a huge yacht to Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo, who was standing on another yacht.

Ricciardo went on to win the race for the first time after showing safe hands to take the catch.

Touchdown! Tom Brady finds Daniel in the deep! @TAGHeuer pic.twitter.com/xtGusCPsPI — Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) May 27, 2018

Patriots owner Robert Kraft said last week that he had been in contact with Brady and that he is excited for the 2018 season, but said the 40-year-old is spending time with his family and taking care of off-field commitments that he cannot carry out during the season.

Kraft did say Brady will be at the team's mandatory minicamp in June.

“I was thinking back to when he joined us, where he's blessed to have three children now and he's built a number of businesses and has certain responsibilities," Kraft said. "I think it’s very hard for him to fulfill those during the season and the commitment that he has to football."

The franchise does not seem too concerned about Brady's whereabouts, despite the fact he is skipping voluntary OTAs for the first time in eight years.