Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Cambage breaks WNBA's two-game scoring record with 88 points

Associated Press
NEWS
News
56   //    20 Jul 2018, 08:06 IST
AP Image

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Elizabeth Cambage had 35 points and 17 rebounds, breaking the WNBA's two-game scoring record, and the Dallas Wings beat the Washington Mystics 90-81 on Thursday night.

Coming off a historic 53-point performance Tuesday, Cambage broke Minnesota star Maya Moore's record two-game total of 80 points set in 2014. Cambage also became the first player with back-to-back 30-point, 10-rebound games since Moore in 2014.

Kayla Thornton added 15 points, and Glory Johnson had 13 for Dallas (14-9).

Dallas had three players score in double digits in the first half. Cambage had 17 points and nine rebounds, and Thornton and Johnson each scored 10. Dallas led 81-73 with 4:59 left in the fourth quarter and didn't score again until Cambage's three-point play at 1:32. But the Mystics couldn't get closer than four points during the stretch.

LaToya Sanders made 10 of 13 field goals and scored a career-high 25 points for Washington (13-10). Elena Delle Donne was held to nine points on 3-of-14 shooting.

Associated Press
NEWS
Michael Jordan stats - 5 untouchable feats of His Airness
RELATED STORY
Kevin Durant Stats: 5 incredible records set by the Slim...
RELATED STORY
Sylvia Fowles has 23 points, 20 rebounds for Lynx
RELATED STORY
LeBron James Stats: 5 Achievements The King Was The...
RELATED STORY
NBA All-time Scoring Leaders: Top 10 regular season...
RELATED STORY
NBA Finals History: 5 highest scoring games in NBA Finals...
RELATED STORY
5 Highest Scoring Games of Stephen Curry's Career
RELATED STORY
Brunson grabs record-breaking rebound in Lynx win
RELATED STORY
NBA Finals: Ranking LeBron James' 5 best games against...
RELATED STORY
NBA Finals History: The 10 Best NBA Finals series of all...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us