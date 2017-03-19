Cavs rest big three and suffer big loss, Warriors stay hot

With the big three absent, reigning NBA champions the Cleveland Cavaliers lost 108-78 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love were rested and the Cleveland Cavaliers were routed by the Los Angeles Clippers, while the Golden State Warriors won.

The Warriors were too good for the Milwaukee Bucks, winning 117-92.

Russell Westbrook had a double-double and James Harden recorded a triple-double as the Oklahoma City Thunder saw off the Sacramento Kings 110-94 and the Houston Rockets edged the Denver Nuggets 109-105.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs were upstaged 104-96 by the Memphis Grizzlies.

LEBRON UNHAPPY WITH BENCHING

After deciding to rest James, Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue said: "He was mad, but I just thought for him it was the right decision. Not to go out there and try to carry the whole load by himself and playing more minutes.

"So it's tricky. He's pissed, but it's my decision, it's the medical staff's decision, and that's what we came up with."

Channing Frye, Deron Williams, J.R. Smith, Iman Shumpert and Tristan Thompson all started as the Clippers were led by Blake Griffin's 23 points.

WARRIORS EXTEND STREAK

Reigning MVP Steph Curry and Klay Thompson led the way again for the Warriors.

Curry put up 28 points and Thompson added 21 as the Warriors won their third successive game.

WESTBROOK STARS WITHOUT TRIPLE-DOUBLE

You are almost guaranteed a triple-double when All-Star Westbrook takes to the court but he fell just short on Saturday.

Westbrook posted 28 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds as the Thunder extended their winning streak to five games.

HARDEN SHOWCASES MVP CREDENTIALS

It was another 40-point triple-double performance from MVP contender Harden.

To go with his mammoth point haul, Harden collected 10 rebounds and 10 assists in his fourth consecutive game with a triple-double.

SIT BACK AND ENJOY!

Russell Westbrook threads the needle to Roberson for the SLAM!#AssistOfTheNight pic.twitter.com/y2Hq90ckQg — NBA (@NBA) March 19, 2017

SPURS FALL IN MEMPHIS

Mike Conley had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists the Grizzlies stunned the Spurs on home court.

Despite 22 points from Kawhi Leonard, the Spurs suffered back-to-back defeats.

HAWKS FALL TO TRAIL BLAZERS, BUTLERS LIFTS BULLS

Dennis Schroder scored just eight points as the Atlanta Hawks lost 113-97 to the Portland Trail Blazers, Jimmy Butler starred in the Chicago Bulls' 95-86 win against the Utah Jazz, while the Washington Wizards lost 98-93 to the Charlotte Hornets.

CAVS, SPURS LOOK TO BOUNCE BACK

After losing to the Clippers, the Cavs travel to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. The Spurs are at home to the Kings, while the Boston Celtics face the Philadelphia 76ers.