Thibodeau open to potential Butler trade

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 32 // 25 Sep 2018, 05:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tom Thibodeau

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau appears open to dealing Jimmy Butler.

The 29-year-old forward reportedly requested a trade out of Minnesota last week.

Thibodeau, the Timberwolves coach and president, was reportedly against moving Butler, but he seemed willing when he discussed the situation at media day on Monday.

"If something is good for us, then we're interested in doing it. If not, we're ready to move forward the other way," Thibodeau said (via ESPN).

Butler, a four-time All-Star, was selected by the Bulls with the 30th pick in the 2011 draft. He spent the first six seasons of his career in Chicago before he was dealt to the Timberwolves in June 2017.

Butler averaged 22.2 points per game on a Minnesota team that went 47-35 last season and reached the playoffs for the first time since 2003-04.

Thibodeau said Butler had a "huge" impact on the Timberwolves' play in 2017-18.

"To win 47 games? To me, the impact he had was great," Thibodeau said. "To see the building sold out, to see the interest in the team and the way it worked on the floor ... we won 47 games and Jimmy missed something like 25 games. The winning was what brought everyone's value up."

Thibodeau also coached Butler with the Bulls from 2011-15.