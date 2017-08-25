Cassano could retire if suitors fail to meet September deadline

After a muddled personal transfer window, Antonio Cassano is ready to call time on his career if he cannot find a new club by September.

Free agent Antonio Cassano has revealed he plans to retire if he has not received the "right call" by September.

The former Italy international twice backtracked on his decision to sign for Verona in the off-season, before dismissing suggestions he had hung up his boots.

However, Cassano has now claimed he has set himself a deadline as he waits on a new club, with interest coming from Serie A side Cagliari and Serie B outfit Entella.

"Someone who knows how to play can stay on the sidelines, but I've given myself a deadline," he told Gazzetta dello Sport. "If the right call has not been made by September, I'll retire.

"I'm a free agent: if someone wants to have me they'll know how to contact me. Right now there is Entella and Cagliari, nothing else.

65 - Since 2007/08, Antonio Cassano has provided 65 assists in Serie A: only Marek Hamsik has more (79, with 123 more appearances). Grandeur pic.twitter.com/12VzxDerlH — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) June 23, 2017

"I've got a great deal with [Entella chairman Antonio] Gozzi beyond the football matters. In last January there was a handshake, but I did not feel like playing in Serie B.

"I've told him, he's understood me and I thank him for that. [But now] I'm ready: bringing Entella to Serie A could become my dream.

"On the other hand, I could find [Agostino] Tibaudi at Cagliari… who knows how to train me.

"I also love Sardinia and their people, I go there on holiday every year."

Cassano has won LaLiga with Real Madrid and Serie A with AC Milan.