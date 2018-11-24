×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Championship review: Norwich thrash Swansea, Leeds ease past Bristol City

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17   //    24 Nov 2018, 23:50 IST
Daniel Farke - cropped
Norwich City manager Daniel Farke

Norwich City maintained their position at the Championship summit with a crushing 4-1 win away at Swansea City, while Leeds United remain three points behind them after beating Bristol City 2-0 at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke's side were in imperious form at the Liberty Stadium, securing a sixth straight win thanks to an own goal from Mike van der Hoorn and strikes from Emiliano Buendia, Marco Stiepermann and Teemu Pukki.

Leeds made light work of 10-man Bristol City thanks to goals from Kemar Roofe and Pablo Hernandez to remain on the Canaries' coattails, although they could be leapfrogged into second by Middlesbrough if they overcome Brentford in the late kick-off.

Derby County, meanwhile, kept up their promotion push with a 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday, Preston North End thumped Blackburn Rovers 4-1 and Hull City fell to a 2-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest.

CANARIES SWAT ASIDE SWANS

Farke's side were ruthless against Swansea, racing into a 3-0 lead after just 37 minutes.

Van der Hoorn's own goal set them on their way before Buendia's cool finish and Stiepermann's tap-in put the game to bed before half-time.

Daniel James pulled one back for Graham Potter's side, but Pukki had the final say, adding a fourth on the hour mark.

LEEDS PUNISH CITY'S BROWNHILL

Leeds bounced back from their 4-1 defeat to West Brom before the international break with a routine win over Bristol City.

They did not have it all their own way, though, and only made the breakthrough after Josh Brownhill was dismissed 10 minutes into the second half for a second bookable offence.

The Yorkshire side took full advantage of Brownhill's recklessness, scoring through Roofe and Hernandez to keep up the pressure on Norwich.

MARRIOTT PROVES DECISIVE FOR DERBY

Jack Marriott scored his sixth goal in eight games as Frank Lampard's side came from behind to see off struggling Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls – who have not won at home since August – went in front thanks to Adam Reach's goal, but Derby stormed back to erase the memory of their 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa a fortnight ago.

Harry Wilson pulled them level in the 29th minute before Marriott sealed all three points six minutes later.

In the day's other games, Rotherham United and Sheffield United drew 2-2 – as did Stoke City and Queens Park Rangers – Millwall and Bolton Wanderers played out a 1-1 result and Wigan Athletic were held to a goalless draw by Reading.

Omnisport
NEWS
Championship Review: Leeds lose top spot as Ipswich stun...
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: Leeds win again while Stoke & QPR...
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: Leeds go top, QPR problems mount
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: Stunning Norwich fightback stuns...
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: West Brom crush QPR as Leeds stay...
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: Pacesetters Leeds crush Preston,...
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: West Brom edge Norwich in thriller,...
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: Harrison maintains Bielsa's unbeaten...
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: Norwich City thump Sheffield...
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: Norwich deny Ipswich, Robins...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us