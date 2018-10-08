×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Critics should come out of their caves and enjoy the sun – Pique

Omnisport
NEWS
News
69   //    08 Oct 2018, 06:10 IST
Pique-cropped
Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique

Gerard Pique hit out at his critics by telling them to "come out of their caves and enjoy the sun" after his performance in Barcelona's 1-1 draw against Valencia.

LaLiga champions Barca could only manage a point at Valencia as their winless streak in the league extended to four matches on Sunday.

Barca centre-back Pique – who made an error in last month's shock 2-1 loss to Leganes – was sloppy in his clearance that led to Ezequiel Garay's second-minute opener before Lionel Messi equalised midway through the first half.

After the match, 31-year-old Pique told reporters: "I know that there are many people who are hoping that things don't go well for me.

"They can enjoy it, they should come out of their caves and enjoy the sun. There are many people waiting for me and want to go for me.

"When we concede a goal it's my fault, there are people who are waiting for me, but not only in Madrid.

"The TV can take advantage, come out of the cave, because this is going to change."

Topics you might be interested in:
Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Twitter reacts to reports of a Barcelona feud between...
RELATED STORY
Is Pique not good enough for Barcelona anymore?
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi and his Brazilian Love Story
RELATED STORY
Are Barcelona on the verge of losing their identity and...
RELATED STORY
Messi, Lloris start as Pique makes 100th Champions League...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Barcelona is struggling
RELATED STORY
Molina hopes Pique remains available for Spain
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why neither Ronaldo nor Messi should win this...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur vs Barcelona: Match Preview, Team News...
RELATED STORY
Pique announces end of Spain career
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us