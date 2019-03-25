×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Mourinho: Zidane the right man for Real Madrid

Omnisport
NEWS
News
54   //    25 Mar 2019, 17:42 IST
Jose Mourinho
Real Madrid appointed Jose Mourinho in 2010

Jose Mourinho says Zinedine Zidane is the right person to coach Real Madrid but suggested it is too early to judge the Frenchman's success as a manager.

Zidane returned to Madrid earlier this month after Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari both failed to impress in short spells after his shock resignation last year.

Mourinho, out of work since leaving Manchester United, had been strongly linked with a return to the Santiago Bernabeu, where he won the 2011-2012 LaLiga title.

Zidane won the Champions League in all three of his seasons at Madrid but despite praising that success, which eclipses Mourinho's two career titles in the competition, the former Inter and Porto head coach is not fully convinced.

"I do not think we can talk about a career for him yet," Mourinho told Canal+ of Zidane returning to Madrid.

"But in a very short time, he did what no one had done before, that is winning three consecutive Champions Leagues.

"Now he is starting a new step in his career. He has to build a team, he has to make choices, buy players, sell them. He has to train them, give them his philosophy of play.

"I think he’s probably the best person for this club."

Advertisement

Mourinho has claimed to have turned down a number of job offers and previously confirmed he is targeting a June return to management.

And the Portuguese gave a further insight into his plans for the future after being sacked by United last year.

"Day after day, I miss training. I'm not going to hide it," Mourinho added. 

"There's something going on in my head, winning a fifth league and a new Champions League with a third club."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Real Madrid Transfer News: Manchester United star, agent push for Los Blancos move
RELATED STORY
'Like I've always said, Real Madrid is a dream for anyone'- Manchester United star reveals his admiration for Los Blancos and Zinedine Zidane
RELATED STORY
Pogba: Real Madrid is a dream for anyone
RELATED STORY
LaLiga rumours: Gareth Bale can be the key as Real Madrid plot a sensational raid for Premier League superstar
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Juventus stands between Paul Pogba's dream move to Los Blancos
RELATED STORY
Zidane keen on Manchester United job
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Jose Mourinho is not the right man for Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Juventus considering move for €200 million Manchester United target, Zidane wants Premier League midfielder at Madrid and more Premier League transfer news: March 20, 2019
RELATED STORY
Mourinho sacked: Solari not worried for Real Madrid job
RELATED STORY
Manchester United news: Former player reveals why Paul Pogba says he dreams of playing for Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
30 Mar FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
30 Mar BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
30 Mar BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 Mar CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
30 Mar LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
30 Mar MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
30 Mar WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us