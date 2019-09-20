Mustafi not interested in 'war' with Arsenal

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 89 // 20 Sep 2019, 12:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi

Shkodran Mustafi has no interest in entering a "war" with Arsenal after not getting a move in the close season.

Mustafi, 27, was told he could leave the Emirates Stadium despite being contracted until 2021, but no move eventuated.

The defender made his first appearance of the season on Thursday, playing 90 minutes in a 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League.

Mustafi said he would avoid causing problems at Arsenal, but admitted he was open to a move.

"My father, who is my agent, spoke to the club. I am an Arsenal player and I've still got two years [left on my] contract," he told Sport Bild.

"I've never been someone who begins a war when something doesn't work out. I always said if it is possible, I am open to taking the next step. If not, I keep playing my football.

+3 points 3 goals Clean sheet Great way to start @europaleague #sm20 pic.twitter.com/CZ8t4i1aw3 — Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) September 19, 2019

"The manager said he sees me the same way he sees every player in the team. That's why I played today and that's it. We're going to see what the future holds."

With his playing time seemingly set to be limited in 2019-20, Mustafi said he was open to a switch to his homeland, Germany.

"I have got a wife and two kids, so they have to agree as well," he said. "When a German club shows interest and it suits me, then I am open for it."