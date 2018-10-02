Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Quagliarella sets up both as Sampdoria beats Spal 2-1

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    02 Oct 2018, 02:20 IST
AP Image

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Fabio Quagliarella contributed two assists in one match for the first time in 409 Serie A appearances to help Sampdoria come from behind to beat Spal 2-1 on Monday.

Quagliarella, who won three league titles at Juventus, also had an early goal disallowed for offside.

Neither side scored in the previous two rounds.

Sampdoria goalkeeper Emil Audero gifted Spal the opener in the 21st minute when he could only parry Manuel Lazzari's effort and Alberto Paloschi tapped the rebound into an empty net.

Samp leveled four minutes later. Quagliarella headed Gregoire Defrel's cross to Karol Linetty, who volleyed it into the bottom left corner.

Quagliarella also had a hand in the winner, on the hour mark. His effort was parried back to him by Spal goalkeeper Alfred Gomis and he knocked it back in for Defrel to drive home.

Sampdoria moved into eighth spot, two points above Spal, which fell to a third successive defeat.

