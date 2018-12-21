×
Sanchez slams 'false' claims of Mourinho sack bet

Omnisport
NEWS
News
246   //    21 Dec 2018, 21:06 IST
alexis sanchez - cropped
Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez has angrily denied a newspaper report that he bet Manchester United would sack manager Jose Mourinho.

The Sun claimed the former Arsenal forward sent a message to a players' WhatsApp group to suggest he had won a wager with team-mate Marcos Rojo over Mourinho's future at the club.

The report emerged just three days after Mourinho was relieved as United boss and replaced by interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, Sanchez, who has missed United's last six games due to a hamstring injury, insists the story is not true and he is grateful for Mourinho for bringing him to the club in January.

"This is FALSE!!!. Jose gave me the chance to play for the best team in the world and I only have gratitude for him," Sanchez said via his official Twitter account.

"We are a truly United team. We are MANCHESTER UNITED. Respect. I can't wait to help the team. Good luck tomorrow family!"

Sanchez has only managed one goal in 12 appearances in all competitions this season and struggled to keep his place in the starting line-up in Mourinho's final few weeks in charge.

United face Cardiff City on Saturday in Solskjaer's first match in charge.

