×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Topping Group A no magic wand for an easy knockout draw, says Simeone

Omnisport
NEWS
News
28   //    11 Dec 2018, 00:36 IST
Diego Simeone
Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone

Diego Simeone does not believe finishing first or second in their Champions League group will necessarily be decisive for Atletico Madrid's chances of going far in the competition.

Atletico lead Group A and will secure top spot if they win away to Club Brugge on Tuesday, having been dumped out of the competition in the group stage - and subsequently winning the Europa League - last term.

Topping a Champions League group theoretically leads to an easier match in the first knockout round after Christmas but history shows this is not always the case for pool winners.

Manchester United, Tottenham, Roma and last season's beaten finalists Liverpool are among the teams who could place second in their respective groups, so Simeone is unconcerned about where Atletico finish in Group A.

"First or second, nobody has a magic wand to know what can touch you or what can happen in the future," Simeone said at a news conference. "You have to go for the best, and the best is always to win.

"They [Brugge] are a very competitive, well-organised team. Even though they've had a few negative results in their league, one month ago they were competing in the best way possible.

"In attack they offer different variants, they have some players who are not going to participate or who are doubtful, but they have offensive power attacking inside and coming from the second line.

"In the second half against Borussia Dortmund, they managed to counter-attack very well, and in the game that we played in the Wanda Metropolitano, after we got ahead, they showed danger when they were released to attack, so we hope to take the match where we can do damage."

Advertisement

Simeone will have captain Diego Godin available, the defender having recovered from a thigh injury, while Jose Gimenez has also been passed fit to alleviate Atletico's defensive injury crisis.

And the centre-back expects a tough encounter away to Brugge, even though the Belgian side are already guaranteed to finish third in Group A, heading into the Europa League as a result.

"I feel good and recovered," Godin said. "In a season there are always injuries and it is a coincidence that several injuries have occurred together in defence. The team has responded. We do not go in thinking about the injuries.

"It is a Champions League match and I do not expect a relaxed opponent. I wait for an intense rival, who competes well and as they did at the Wanda. We go out to win in each game and we look for victory as we always do. I expect the best from our rival."

Omnisport
NEWS
Simeone defends Rodrigo after error in Girona draw
RELATED STORY
Atletico will grow through hard work, says Simeone
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Analysing Group A
RELATED STORY
Ex-Germany captain Lothar Matthaus to India: No easy way...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League Draw: Manchester City get easy...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham clash is a knockout match, says Inter boss...
RELATED STORY
5 Things we learned from the unexpected draw of Valencia CF
RELATED STORY
Simeone has 'great affection' for Solari
RELATED STORY
5 Atletico Madrid players who have been key for the team...
RELATED STORY
Impulsive fans should trust me, says Simeone
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
ISL 2018-19
Today PUN GOA 07:30 PM Pune City vs Goa
Tomorrow JAM DEL 07:30 PM Jamshedpur vs Delhi Dynamos
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Tomorrow LIV NAP 01:30 AM Liverpool vs Napoli
Tomorrow BAR TOT 01:30 AM Barcelona vs Tottenham
Tomorrow MON BOR 01:30 AM Monaco vs Borussia Dortmund
Tomorrow REA CSK 11:25 PM Real Madrid vs CSKA Moskva
13 Dec AJA BAY 01:30 AM Ajax vs Bayern München
13 Dec MAN HOF 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Hoffenheim
13 Dec YOU JUV 01:30 AM Young Boys vs Juventus
13 Dec VAL MAN 01:30 AM Valencia vs Manchester United
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us