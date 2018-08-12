Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Koepka leads from Scott, Rahm poised to challenge

Omnisport
NEWS
News
103   //    12 Aug 2018, 06:02 IST
Brooks Koepka - cropped
Brooks Koepka playing in the US PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka earned a two-shot lead at the US PGA Championship on Saturday with a four-under 66 to get to 12 under going into the final round.

Koepka continued to attack Bellerive Country Club early in his third round, firing a five-under 30 on the front nine. He led by five shots at one point, but successive bogeys on the back nine stalled his momentum.

Looking for his third career major title, Koepka missed over four months early this season with a wrist injury. But he now has the chance to win his second major of the season, having previously defended the U.S. Open in June.

Adam Scott, playing with a heavy heart following the death of his fellow Australian Jarrod Lyle, shot a five-under 65 for the second consecutive round to get to outright second at 10 under. The 2013 Masters champion had six birdies and one bogey on his scorecard.

Jon Rahm made a late climb up the leaderboard with a bogey-free, four-under 66 to get to nine under. The Spaniard birdied two of his last three holes to get into position to win his first major.

Rickie Fowler, who played the third round with an oblique injury, and Gary Woodland joined Rahm in a share of third. Woodland was at 11 under at one point, but a bogey on nine and a triple-bogey on 10 set him back.

Fowler had three birdies and one bogey while playing through noticeable pain to card a one-under 69.

Tiger Woods shot a second straight four-under 66 to headline a group at eight under. Woods birdied five of his first eight holes, but again stalled on the back nine. 

Charl Schwartzel, defending champion Justin Thomas, Jason Day, Shane Lowry and Stewart Cink all joined Woods at eight under.

The shot of the day came from Englishman Matt Wallace, who recorded a hole-in-one on the par-three 16th. He finished the day at five under.

Omnisport
NEWS
Koepka leads at Bellerive, Woods in the hunt
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Koepka takes 2-shot lead over Scott into Sunday
RELATED STORY
Koepka takes 2-shot lead at PGA and goes for another major
RELATED STORY
Woods and Spieth on the charge, Koepka leads US PGA
RELATED STORY
Runners and Ryders: Johnson, Koepka and Reed book places...
RELATED STORY
Koepka and Schwartzel shoot record-equalling 63s,...
RELATED STORY
Impressive Fowler leads at Bellerive as Woods recovers...
RELATED STORY
Runners and Ryders: Thomas seals Paris spot ahead of...
RELATED STORY
Record-equalling Koepka chasing second major
RELATED STORY
Runners and Ryders: Koepka shines at Shinnecock Hills as...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us