×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Djokovic lines up Anderson in Shanghai quarters

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    11 Oct 2018, 15:48 IST
AP Image

SHANGHAI (AP) — Novak Djokovic earned partial revenge when he beat Marco Cecchinato 6-4, 6-0 to reach the Shanghai Masters quarterfinals on Thursday.

The only other time the second-seeded Djokovic played Cecchinato was in the French Open quarterfinals, where the Italian upset him in four sets.

A Masters event is a level below a Grand Slam, but Djokovic was rapt to crush Cecchinato.

"I was making him play always an extra shot," Djokovic said. "I was aggressive when I needed to be. The second set was perfect, really.

"I wanted to start off well because I know that he battles hard and he makes you deserve every point, win every point."

Since Djokovic lost that French Open match to Cecchinato, he's won 28 of his 30 matches. The Serb is on a 15-match winning streak, which includes title runs at Cincinnati and the U.S. Open. He's bidding to win a record fourth Shanghai title this week.

Djokovic saved both break points he faced on serve in the match and successfully broke Cecchinato's serve on four of 11 offerings.

Djokovic will take on seventh-seeded Kevin Anderson of South Africa, whom he leads 6-1 on head-to-heads. Djokovic defeated Anderson in straight sets in the Wimbledon final in July.

Anderson ousted 10th-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 6-4, 7-6 (1).

Fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany also advanced to the quarterfinals by pasting Alex de Minaur of Australia 6-1, 6-4.

Zverev will play 11th-seeded Kyle Edmund after the Briton defeated Nicolas Jarry of Chile 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Associated Press
NEWS
2018 Shanghai Masters Day 2: Novak Djokovic shines, Marin...
RELATED STORY
5 lesser known facts about the Rolex Shanghai Masters
RELATED STORY
Djokovic retains flawless record against Chardy in Shanghai
RELATED STORY
ATP Shanghai Masters: Top 5 unseedeed players to watch...
RELATED STORY
Thiem, Cilic shocked in Shanghai as Djokovic run goes on
RELATED STORY
Shanghai Masters 2018 today: Schedule for October 11, Top...
RELATED STORY
Jack shock! Gojowczyk causes an upset in Shanghai
RELATED STORY
Shanghai Masters 2018: 5 players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Shanghai Masters 2018 today: Schedule, Top matches, Where...
RELATED STORY
ATP Shanghai Rolex Masters: 4 Players likely to appear in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us