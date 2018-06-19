Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Federer begins Halle defence with comfortable Bedene win

World number one Roger Federer made a winning start to his Gerry Weber Open title defence, beating Aljaz Bedene in straight sets.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 19 Jun 2018, 21:28 IST
38
rogerfederer - cropped
Roger Federer in action against Aljaz Bedene

Roger Federer kicked off his quest for a 10th Gerry Weber Open title in emphatic fashion with a 6-3 6-4 victory over Aljaz Bedene on Tuesday.

Federer has won four of the past five editions of the tournament in Halle and needs to repeat his 2017 triumph if he is to remain at the top of the world rankings going into Wimbledon.

His first-round display suggested he is in prime position to do just that, with Bedene comfortably brushed aside in front of a crowd clamouring to see Federer in action.

Since making his return to the ATP Tour after three months off, Federer has improved match by match, and he claimed the Stuttgart Open title on Sunday.

He was immediately in control against Bedene with an early break of serve, the Slovenian denying Federer four times before finally succumbing.

The top seed only dropped four points on his own serve in the opening set as Bedene struggled to provide any problems, and that theme continued during their 71 minutes on court.

All too often his groundstrokes failed to find their target and Federer took full advantage with a string of elegant shots.

His trademark backhand down the line brought up two match points, though he only needed one to book a 17th successive win on grass and a second-round meeting with Benoit Paire.

ATP Rankings: Roger Federer begins his sixth stint at the...
RELATED STORY
4 players who can dethrone Roger Federer to win Wimbledon...
RELATED STORY
Mercedes Cup 2018: Roger Federer reaches semis in...
RELATED STORY
Federer holds off Delbonis to kick off title defence
RELATED STORY
Stuttgart Open: Roger Federer beats Milos Raonic, wins...
RELATED STORY
Mercedes Cup 2018: Roger Federer back to World No. 1...
RELATED STORY
Federer downs Delbonis to kick off Indian Wells Masters...
RELATED STORY
Roger Federer calls Rafael Nadal’s 11th title win at...
RELATED STORY
Roger Federer to skip entire clay season after early...
RELATED STORY
Rafael Nadal does not see himself missing Grand Slams on...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us