×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Giorgi eases past Alexandrova to Linz title

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    14 Oct 2018, 19:12 IST
CamilaGiorgi - cropped
Italian star Camila Giorgi

Camila Giorgi claimed her first WTA Tour title in three years as she cruised to a straight-sets victory over Ekaterina Alexandrova in the Linz Open final.

Fifth seed Giorgi had only previously won one honour on the Tour – the 2015 Rosmalen Grass Court Championships – but she was comfortable on Sunday as Alexandrova, a surprise package this week, was outclassed 6-3 6-1.

Having been matched well in the early stages, Giorgi ruthlessly took her first break point opportunity to nudge in front at 5-3.

And the Italian quickly accelerated out of sight, serving out the set and swiftly taking control of the second, her power proving too much for Alexandrova as she broke again immediately.

Alexandrova slipped further behind in her next service game, before stopping the rot as she saved two break points at 0-4 to get off the mark in the second.

Her efforts were in vain, though, as Giorgi showed no signs of letting her firm grasp of the tie slip, pressing home her advantage once more to secure glory.

Omnisport
NEWS
Surprise package Alexandrova to face Giorgi in Linz final
RELATED STORY
Van Uytvanck stuns defending champion Strycova
RELATED STORY
Bertens boosts WTA Finals hopes as former champions advance
RELATED STORY
Vekic thrashed at Linz Open
RELATED STORY
Gasparyan defeat hurts Bertens' WTA Finals bid
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon: Azarenka stumbles but defeats Alexandrova in...
RELATED STORY
Korea Open: Alexandrova upsets Ostapenko in straight sets
RELATED STORY
Majestic Giorgi ends Wozniacki's reign in Tokyo
RELATED STORY
Serena never feared Giorgi defeat
RELATED STORY
Serena survives stern test from gallant Giorgi
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us