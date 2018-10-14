Giorgi eases past Alexandrova to Linz title

Italian star Camila Giorgi

Camila Giorgi claimed her first WTA Tour title in three years as she cruised to a straight-sets victory over Ekaterina Alexandrova in the Linz Open final.

Fifth seed Giorgi had only previously won one honour on the Tour – the 2015 Rosmalen Grass Court Championships – but she was comfortable on Sunday as Alexandrova, a surprise package this week, was outclassed 6-3 6-1.

Having been matched well in the early stages, Giorgi ruthlessly took her first break point opportunity to nudge in front at 5-3.

And the Italian quickly accelerated out of sight, serving out the set and swiftly taking control of the second, her power proving too much for Alexandrova as she broke again immediately.

Alexandrova slipped further behind in her next service game, before stopping the rot as she saved two break points at 0-4 to get off the mark in the second.

Her efforts were in vain, though, as Giorgi showed no signs of letting her firm grasp of the tie slip, pressing home her advantage once more to secure glory.

Camila Giorgi seals victory over Alexandrova 6-3, 6-1!



She is the 2018 @WTALinz champion! pic.twitter.com/1LaEDw3B6W — WTA (@WTA) October 14, 2018