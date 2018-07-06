Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
AP source: O'Quinn going to Pacers on 1-year deal

Associated Press
NEWS
News
20   //    06 Jul 2018, 21:37 IST
AP Image

Kyle O'Quinn is joining the Indiana Pacers.

A person familiar with the terms tells The Associated Press that O'Quinn has agreed to a one-year, $4.5 million contract. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Friday because the deal remains unsigned.

O'Quinn was with the New York Knicks last season. He becomes the third free agent to pick Indiana this summer, joining Doug McDermott and Tyreke Evans.

O'Quinn is entering his seventh NBA season, after spending three with Orlando and three with the Knicks. He averaged a career-high 7.1 points per game last season and has yet to appear in a postseason game.

___

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Las Vegas contributed to this report.

