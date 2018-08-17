Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Golf behind Timberwolves' draft mishap in 2009? Curry thinks so

Omnisport
NEWS
News
68   //    17 Aug 2018, 06:25 IST
Stephen Curry
Stephen Curry

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry believes his love for golf may have influenced the Minnesota Timberwolves and their decision not to select him in the 2009 NBA Draft.

Curry – a two-time MVP and three-time NBA champion – was taken with pick seven by the Warriors nine years ago.

The 30-year-old guard who made a $25,000 donation to golfer Scott Harrington as his wife Jenn battles Hodgkin Lymphoma after missing the cut at the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic.

Curry was a guest on The Bill Simmons Podcast on The Ringer and claimed the reason the Timberwolves opted not to grab him may have had something to do with his love of golf.

Simmons asked: "When you go to Minnesota, do you have a little something extra for them? Or do you not have any bitterness anymore?"

Curry responded with his own theory, saying: "My guy David Kahn. I don't know where he's at right now. I don't know if that ever came out. There's a story… Everyone knows how much I love golf and play it in my spare time or whatnot.

"I think the word on the street was that he didn't draft me because Minnesota is cold and I wouldn't be able to play as much golf so I'd be miserable."

Simmons again asked if that was true and Curry replied with, "I hope it's true because that's hilarious."

 

Omnisport
NEWS
3 Reasons Why Players Dislike Steph Curry
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft Class Comparison: 2009 vs 2011 - Which one was...
RELATED STORY
How the NBA has evolved around Steph Curry
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft: Redrafting the 1996 NBA draft class
RELATED STORY
The real reason behind the Golden State dynasty
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft: Redrafting the Draft Class of 2003
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft: Redrafting the 1984 Draft Class
RELATED STORY
Stephen Curry ready to see LeBron James even more often
RELATED STORY
Stephen Curry supports women's game by hosting girls camps
RELATED STORY
Curry makes $25,000 donation after missing Web.com Tour cut
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us