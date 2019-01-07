Russell leads Nets past Bulls 117-100 for 3rd win in a row

Associated Press FOLLOW NEWS News 10 // 07 Jan 2019, 05:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

CHICAGO (AP) — D'Angelo Russell scored 28 points, DeMarre Carroll had 20 points off the bench and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Chicago Bulls 117-100 on Sunday for their third straight victory.

Jarrett Allen added 19 and six rebounds as the Nets improved to 12-3 in their last 15 games, matching their best 15-game stretch since moving to Brooklyn in 2012.

Zach LaVine had 27 points for Chicago and Bobby Portis scored 17 in 20 minutes off the bench after missing seven games with a sprained right ankle. Kris Dunn added 16 points.

Brooklyn (20-21) didn't win its 20th game last season until Feb. 26, also against Chicago. The Bulls (10-30) lost their fourth straight overall and fifth in a row to the Nets.

Russell topped 20 points for the fourth straight game and is averaging 26.5 points in the span.

Both teams started slowly with the Bulls hitting just one of their first eight shots and the Nets connecting on just three of 10. But with Carroll kicking in nine points, Brooklyn moved ahead 28-21 after the first quarter.

The Nets opened a 12-point lead when Russell hit a 3-pointer 58 seconds into the second quarter.

Led by energized play from LaVine and Porter, the Bulls roared back to briefly take a one-point lead before the half, then settle for a 55-all tie at halftime.

LaVine had 16 points and Portis had nine in the second quarter. LaVine made five straight baskets — four on driving layups, plus a 3-pointer — in a 3 ½-minute stretch to put the Bulls back in the game.

Advertisement

Russell had 10 points and Allen had nine at the half, then both kicked into a higher offensive gear to start the third as the Nets pulled out to a another 12-point lead midway through the quarter. Russell hit three straight 3-pointers in 2:31 stretch.

The Nets settled for an 88-82 lead entering the fourth quarter, then used a 16-5 run to seal the victory as Russell kept rolling.

TIP-INS

Nets: The Nets recorded their 10th road win, something they didn't do last season until March 28. . Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (right adductor strain) missed his third straight game. Swingman Allen Crabbe (sore right knee) sat out his 11th. ... Before the game, coach Kenny Atkinson attributed Russell's recent offensive success to "really finding that nice niche between scoring and finding open guys" and "really stepping it up in terms of his pace, his energy, a lot of juice out there."

Bulls: Coach Jim Boylen said Portis would be limited to 20 minutes. . G Wayne Selden Jr., acquired by the Bulls in a trade Thursday that sent guard Justin Holiday to Memphis, joined the team and scored one point in a little over three minutes. . The Bulls started their youthful core again, with forwards Chandler Hutchison and Lauri Markkanen, guards LaVine and Dunn and center Wendell Carter, Jr. All were first-round picks. Dunn, who's 24, is the oldest in the group. Carter is the youngest at 19.

UP NEXT

Nets: At Boston on Monday night in the finale of the three-game road trip.

Bulls: At Portland on Wednesday in the opener of a five-game trip.