Curran, Woakes, Rashid - who makes way for Stokes in England's Test XI?

Omnisport
NEWS
News
185   //    14 Aug 2018, 22:31 IST
Curran_Woakes_cropped
Sam Curran and Chris Woakes celebrate at Lord's

Ben Stokes will join up with his England team-mates after he was found not guilty of affray on Tuesday following a trial at Bristol Crown Court.

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced the Durham all-rounder is to be part of the squad for the third Test with India at Trent Bridge, which gets underway on Saturday.

Stokes was England's match-winner in the series opener at Edgbaston, crucially removing Virat Kohli in a fine show of bowling in the final innings of a close encounter, but he missed the Lord's Test due to his trial.

While Joe Root's England will be delighted to have the 27-year-old available, his return does provide something of a selection headache.

If Stokes is to come back into the XI, someone who was involved in the innings victory in the second Test will have to miss out. Here, Omnisport assesses three men who could be in danger of losing their spot.

 

Sam Curran

In just his second Test appearance, Curran was the man of the match at Edgbaston. England faltered at various points throughout the tense clash, but the 20-year-old stood tall, scoring 24 and - crucially - 63 second time around with the bat, as well as taking five wickets with the ball.

However, at full strength, Curran might do well to find himself still in the England side. He has shown promise, for sure, but few would be surprised if Stokes displaced the Surrey man.

Chris Woakes

Alternatively, a straight swap would see Chris Woakes, who replaced Stokes for the second Test, drop out again in Nottingham.

However, Woakes is fit and firing again, and was named man of the match at Lord's. His marvellous unbeaten 137 carried the game away from India, while four wickets across the tourists' two innings helped complete a convincing triumph. His dazzling display may well have pushed him ahead of Curran in the pecking order.

 

Adil Rashid

What if England included Stokes, Woakes and Curran, instead dropping the one spinner in the side? That may not seem the most balanced approach, but Adil Rashid - controversially called up for the series - has featured sparingly so far.

He removed Kohli in the first innings at Edgbaston but bowled just 12 overs in total. Incredibly, at Lord's, the leg-spinner did not contribute with either bat or ball. Rashid offers England something different, and is a useful asset against tailenders, but he could be a spare part if England's seamers continue to dominate.

Omnisport
NEWS
Contact Us Advertise with Us