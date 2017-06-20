Morgan: All of England's new boys will play

Mason Crane, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton and Tom Curran will all feature in England's T20 series against South Africa.

by Omnisport News 20 Jun 2017, 19:58 IST

Leg-spinner Mason Crane

Eoin Morgan has confirmed all of the new faces in England's Twenty20 squad will be given game-time in this week's three-match series against South Africa.

One week on from being knocked out of the ICC Champions Trophy at the semi-final stage by eventual winners Pakistan, England will make a swift return to action at the Ageas Bowl on Wednesday.

Their squad for the short-format series with the Proteas features five uncapped players in Lancashire all-rounder Liam Livingstone, Hampshire leg-spinner Mason Crane, Middlesex batsman Dawid Malan and seamers Craig Overton and Tom Curran, of Somerset and Surrey respectively.

"You'll see everybody play at least one game," Morgan confirmed in an interview on the England and Wales Cricket Board's official website.

"We feel this is an opportunity, certainly with the [Twenty20] World Cup in 2020 quite a bit away, to give guys a chance and actually see what they can do on the international stage. It's very exciting in that respect.

"It's an exciting time for us. We've rested a lot of players for this three-match series and a lot of youngsters have come in... so that creates a different energy around the group and, at the same time, creates great opportunity."

Great to see @hantscricket's @masoncrane32 in action during today's @englandcricket training!



Could he make his debut tomorrow? pic.twitter.com/s4l1TKbUBr — The Ageas Bowl (@TheAgeasBowl) June 20, 2017

Morgan offered his congratulations to Pakistan, who beat England emphatically in Cardiff last week before stunning rivals India with a 180-run triumph in the Champions Trophy final.

"It's still disappointing. We were outperformed on the day," Morgan added.

"Pakistan obviously went on to win the trophy and thoroughly deserved that, so congratulations to them. They achieved what I suppose nobody gave them a chance of doing at the start, so I take my hat off to them."