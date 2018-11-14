×
Asensio: It's not for me to lead Madrid

Omnisport
NEWS
News
57   //    14 Nov 2018, 05:58 IST
MarcoAsensio - Cropped
Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio

Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio played down criticism of his form, saying he was not among the club's leaders.

Asensio, 22, has struggled to hit top form for Madrid this season, although Santiago Solari – appointed on a permanent basis on Tuesday – has led a turnaround in fortunes.

Madrid are sixth in the table but only four points behind rivals and leaders Barcelona.

Asensio, who is into his third season at Madrid, believes some of his team-mates need to take more responsibility than he does.

"For me, I don't see Madrid in a crisis," he told Vamos.

"And I don't think it's for me to carry the team - there are players who are much more experienced, have more years playing under their belts and more status than I have and they're the ones who have to lead the team.

"When the new coach arrived I started off playing but now I am getting less chances but we'll draw any conclusions when the season has ended."

Madrid's poor start to the season led to the sacking of Julen Lopetegui, but Solari has overseen back-to-back league wins and four in a row in all competitions.

Discussing his own form, Asensio said: "When things are going well, they start saying you're the best but as soon as things go wrong, suddenly you are the worst.

"Some of the criticism though is justified and fair but we know how journalism works here. Nor do I want to lump everyone together in their criticism, but some of it is aimed at us just to cause harm.

"I'm not going to pay that much attention to it – I have my own things to focus on and it doesn't affect me."

