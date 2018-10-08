×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Boys rescued from Thai cave play friendly match in Argentina

Associated Press
NEWS
News
49   //    08 Oct 2018, 01:28 IST
AP Image

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The 12 boys and soccer coach from Thailand who were found in a partially flooded cave once again found themselves capturing the media's attention on Sunday.

The team played a friendly match against the prestigious River Plate youth soccer team of Argentina — which was somewhat of a dream come true for the young Thais who want to become professional soccer players.

A day prior, the Wild Boars soccer team participated in the opening ceremony of the Youth Olympic Games, which are taking place from Oct. 6 to 18 in the South American country.

Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, called the boys "brave" and said they "showed us all the importance of sports values." They were loudly applauded by thousands of people attending the event.

The boys and their coach became well-known after they got trapped in a cave on June 23. They were found by two British divers and brought out in a daring rescue mission that ended on July 10.

Nearly 4,000 athletes between the ages of 15 and 18 will participate in the youth games.

Associated Press
NEWS
Manchester United invite Thai cave survivors to Old Trafford
RELATED STORY
Rescued Thai soccer team unable to attend World Cup final
RELATED STORY
FIFA invites rescued Thai boys to London awards event
RELATED STORY
Thai cave survivors unable to attend World Cup final,...
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Pogba dedicates France win to freed Thai players
RELATED STORY
Messi will miss Argentina friendly vs Brazil in October
RELATED STORY
Juventus vs Young Boys: Match Preview | UEFA Champions...
RELATED STORY
Sixteen Left in Thai League Cup
RELATED STORY
First in 21 years: India to play China in football friendly
RELATED STORY
WC 2018: What went wrong for Argentina at the 2018 World...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us