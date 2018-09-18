Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Salah has strong bond with 'friend' Klopp

Omnisport
NEWS
News
458   //    18 Sep 2018, 14:36 IST
kloppsalah - cropped
Jurgen Klopp and Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah believes Jurgen Klopp knows exactly how to best treat his players having enjoyed a bond of friendship with the manager from the start of his time at Liverpool.

Salah enjoyed a stunning debut season at Anfield, scoring 44 goals in all competitions as Liverpool finished fourth in the Premier League and reached the Champions League final.

The Reds have won five out of five so far in the Premier League this time around and begin their latest European campaign with a mouth-watering clash at home to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

"From my first day at the Reds, he treated me like a friend. We talked together and there was something very strong between us right away," Salah told France Football.

"All I can say is that he knows how to treat each player mentally. Everyone feels good with him."

Liverpool will assess Roberto Firmino ahead of the PSG match after the Brazil forward suffered an eye injury during Saturday's 2-1 win at Tottenham.

Salah, Firmino and Sadio Mane have established a formidable on-field alliance on Merseyside and the Egypt international feels the trio's friendship and selfless work for one another are key factors in their success.

"We are friends, we talk a lot," he said. "Generally, all three of us sit in the locker room at the same place, right after the matches.

"There is a real solidarity between us because we do not care who will score the most or first. Everyone works to make sure the other [scores]. And, as you can see, we all score."

Topics you might be interested in:
Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Why Mohammed Salah will not be a one season wonder
RELATED STORY
Salah will only get better, vows Liverpool boss Klopp
RELATED STORY
Glory or Gloom - Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Salah deal a statement from Liverpool, says Klopp
RELATED STORY
The Mane with the Golden Gun – Liverpool stars meet James...
RELATED STORY
Klopp lauds Salah impact after goalscoring return
RELATED STORY
Salah is fully recovered and full of joy – Klopp
RELATED STORY
Salah can play much better - Klopp demands more from...
RELATED STORY
Salah, Mane and Firmino not in competition says Klopp
RELATED STORY
Liverpool team and transfer signings analysis for 2018/19...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
HT BAR PSV
1 - 0
 Barcelona vs PSV
Tomorrow CLU BOR 12:30 AM Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund
Tomorrow LIV PSG 12:30 AM Liverpool vs PSG
20 Sep MAN OLY 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Olympique Lyonnais
20 Sep YOU MAN 12:30 AM Young Boys vs Manchester United
20 Sep VAL JUV 12:30 AM Valencia vs Juventus
20 Sep BEN BAY 12:30 AM Benfica vs Bayern München
20 Sep REA ROM 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Roma
Europa League 2018-19
20 Sep PAO CHE 10:25 PM PAOK vs Chelsea
20 Sep VID BAT 10:25 PM Vidi vs BATE
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us