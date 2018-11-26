×
Floersch returning to Germany after Macau horror crash

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    26 Nov 2018, 18:10 IST
floersch - CROPPED
F3 driver Sophia Floersch.

Sophia Floersch is returning home to Germany to continue her recovery after undergoing surgery following a horror crash at the Macau Grand Prix this month.

The teenager required 11 hours of surgery on a spinal fracture as a result of the frightening incident in which her airborne car was sent flying backwards over the edge of the circuit and into a large hoarding on the other side, close to where marshals and photographers were placed.

Van Amersfoort Racing owner Frits van Amersfoort said Floersch had an "angel on her shoulder".

The 17-year-old offered an update on Facebook to confirm she is now returning home while describing November 18, 2018, the date of her crash, as a second birthday.

"Today I am flying back home. Really happy to see all my family and friends in the next days again," she wrote.

"I am still overwhelmed by all the support I got from you fans all around the world.

 

Today I am flying back home. Really happy to see all my family and friends in the next days again. I am still...

Posted by Sophia Floersch on Monday, November 26, 2018

"A big thank you goes to all people in Macau especially the guys in the hospital, Dr. Lau, Dr. Chan, Mr. Lei Wai Seng, Maria Elisa Goncalves, angel Sulanir Goncalves Pacheco and all wonderful nurses.

"The complete Macau GP organisation, Patrick, Dr. Ceccarelli, @hwaag_official and @mercedesamgf1 did a perfect job just by helping so friendly in every kind of way.

"I celebrated my 2nd birthday on the 18.11.2018 in Macau. Now a new chapter starts and I can't wait for it to begin."

Omnisport
NEWS
